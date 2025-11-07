Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 09:11
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.72

    - 0.01

    - 10.92

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.78

    - 0.03

    - 11.94

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,002.00

    6.30

    1,361.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,912.30

    - 398.70

    4,368.08

    S&P 500

    6,720.32

    - 75.97

    838.69

    Nasdaq

    23,053.99

    - 445.81

    3,743.20

    Nikkei

    49,863.69

    - 1 100.18

    9,969.15

    Dax

    23,734.02

    - 315.72

    3,824.88

    FTSE 100

    9,735.78

    - 41.30

    1,562.76

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,964.77

    - 109.46

    584.03

    Shanghai Composite

    4,001.24

    - 3.01

    649.48

    Bist 100

    11,073.27

    102.90

    1,242.71

    RTS

    984.32

    - 3.80

    91.10

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1535

    0.0028

    0.1181

    USD/GBP

    1.3116

    0.0054

    0.0600

    JPY/USD

    153.1200

    - 0.8200

    - 4.0800

    RUB/USD

    81.2290

    - 0.1210

    - 32.2910

    TRY/USD

    42.2018

    0.0937

    6.8418

    CNY/USD

    7.1224

    - 0.0022

    - 0.1776
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.11.2025)

