Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.11.2025)

Oil prices rise slightly Finance

ING forecasts increase in key interest rate in Azerbaijan to 7.25% by 2025-end Finance

700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdown Other countries

Gold prices rise on expectations of US interest rate cut Finance

ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.1% in 2025–2027 Finance

China-Russia trade down 9.5% in 2025 Other countries

Riyadh to host opening ceremony of Islamic Solidarity Games today Individual sports

ING updates its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026 Finance