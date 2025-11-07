Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.11.2025)
Finance
- 07 November, 2025
- 09:11
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.72
|
- 0.01
|
- 10.92
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.78
|
- 0.03
|
- 11.94
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,002.00
|
6.30
|
1,361.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,912.30
|
- 398.70
|
4,368.08
|
S&P 500
|
6,720.32
|
- 75.97
|
838.69
|
Nasdaq
|
23,053.99
|
- 445.81
|
3,743.20
|
Nikkei
|
49,863.69
|
- 1 100.18
|
9,969.15
|
Dax
|
23,734.02
|
- 315.72
|
3,824.88
|
FTSE 100
|
9,735.78
|
- 41.30
|
1,562.76
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,964.77
|
- 109.46
|
584.03
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,001.24
|
- 3.01
|
649.48
|
Bist 100
|
11,073.27
|
102.90
|
1,242.71
|
RTS
|
984.32
|
- 3.80
|
91.10
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1535
|
0.0028
|
0.1181
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3116
|
0.0054
|
0.0600
|
JPY/USD
|
153.1200
|
- 0.8200
|
- 4.0800
|
RUB/USD
|
81.2290
|
- 0.1210
|
- 32.2910
|
TRY/USD
|
42.2018
|
0.0937
|
6.8418
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1224
|
- 0.0022
|
- 0.1776
Latest News
10:48
Oil prices rise slightlyFinance
10:44
ING forecasts increase in key interest rate in Azerbaijan to 7.25% by 2025-endFinance
10:34
700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdownOther countries
10:28
Gold prices rise on expectations of US interest rate cutFinance
10:24
ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.1% in 2025–2027Finance
10:22
China-Russia trade down 9.5% in 2025Other countries
10:08
Riyadh to host opening ceremony of Islamic Solidarity Games todayIndividual sports
10:03
ING updates its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026Finance
10:01
Photo