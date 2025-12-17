Minister: Over AZN 8 million in sales carried out at agribusiness festivals in Azerbaijan

More than 8 million manats (over $4.7 million) in sales were carried out within the framework of agribusiness festivals in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at the closing event dedicated to the agribusiness festivals, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani Minister mentioned that in recent years, important steps have been taken to increase efficiency in agricultural production, apply innovative technologies, and facilitate farmers' access to financial and technical resources:

"This year, a total of 32 festivals were held across 28 districts covering 13 economic regions of the country. More than 400,000 farmers and entrepreneurs participated in these events, and sales exceeded 8 million manats."

Mammadov added that the festivals included seed exhibition-sales fairs, credit fairs, panel discussions, and training sessions: "These events have made significant contributions to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, the active involvement of women farmers and youth in the agricultural sector, and the expansion of knowledge and experience exchange."