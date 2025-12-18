Turkic states launch forum on countering disinformation in Ankara

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    The Forum on Combating Disinformation among Turkic states has begun in Ankara, Türkiye, Report informs.

    Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are taking part in the event.

    The forum aims to bring together high-level officials responsible for information policy, as well as media representatives, academics, communication experts and journalists, in order to create an effective communication platform among Turkic states and strengthen cooperation in the fight against disinformation.

    The event, which gathers journalists from member countries, is expected to promote the exchange of experience, the implementation of joint projects and the expansion of cooperation.

    In addition, participants will discuss current challenges in the media and information sphere across the Turkic world.

    The forum will last for two days.

    Ankarada Türk dövlətlərinin Dezinformasiya ilə Mübarizə Forumu keçirilir
    В Анкаре начал работу Форум тюркских государств по борьбе с дезинформацией

