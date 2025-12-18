Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Qatar

    Foreign policy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 11:52
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Qatar

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Your Highness,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Qatar.

    The level of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations, rooted in common religious and cultural values, brotherhood, and Islamic solidarity, is gratifying.

    I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations, built on mutual trust and support, and to fully benefit from the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

