    British-backed ships risk Trump's wrath after taking oil from Venezuela

    • 18 December, 2025
    • 11:33
    Three tankers backed by British insurers risk triggering a diplomatic row with the US after they were spotted transporting oil from a port in Venezuela, Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

    The ships, Kelly, Rene and Marbella, have been tracked removing oil from Venezuela's main terminal in Puerto José – which appears to be in breach of US sanctions.

    All three ships are backed with insurance from West of England P&I Club, a major British shipping insurer that covers many of the world's vessels against accidents.

    The insurance of sanction-busting vessels by a UK syndicate risks provoking the wrath of Donald Trump, the US president, who has escalated military pressure on the South American country.

    According to TankerTrackers, a group that tracks global oil shipments, Kelly loaded up with Venezuelan oil at Puerto José three days after Skipper was seized.

    Rene and Marbella were also identified by satellite imagery taking oil from the offshore terminal on a number of occasions over the past year – all while carrying coverage from West of England.

    West of England is one of the 12 companies that cover global shipping and one of five that have their roots in the UK.

    Britain has imposed some sanctions on Venezuela but they are far less extensive than those of the US, which target the country's whole oil sector and focus mainly on promoting democratic processes and human rights in the country.

    United States United Kingdom oil tankers
    KİV: Britaniya şirkətləri Venesuelaya gedən tankerləri sığortalayır
    Telegraph: Британские компании страхуют заходящие в Венесуэлу танкеры

