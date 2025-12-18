Barcelona Sporting footballer, 33, shot and killed in ‘attack"

Barcelona Sporting Club (known as Barcelona de Guayaquil) star Mario Pineida has been shot dead in a horror gun attack, Report informs via The Sun.

The 33-year-old Ecuador international was killed outside a shop, according to his club, who confirmed the news on social media as emotional tributes poured in.

His club said: "Barcelona Sporting Club, informs, with deep regret, that it has been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, a fact that occurred after an attack against him.

"This unfortunate news makes all of us who are part of the institution deeply dismayed."

Pineida was shot dead outside a shop in north Guayaquil, according to local media.

Ecuadorian police said they were investigating the attack but did not reveal any further details.

Pineida, who also had a spell playing at Fluminense in Brazil, earned nine caps for Ecuador between 2015 and 2021.

The late full-back made appearances for his country in 2018 and 2022 for World Cup games.

Pineida started his football career at Independiente del Valle, where he played from 2010 to 2015.

The rising star then moved to Guayaquil in 2016 and was a key part of two league titles won by the club.

Pineida was reportedly attacked by two people riding motorcycles, according to local media outlet Primicias.

The footballer is believed to have come under fire alongside his mum and another woman who were with him at the time of the terrifying assault.

Guayaquil has become a hotbed for gang violence linked to drug trafficking in recent months.

Several football players in Ecuador have been targeted in chilling attacks.

In November, a 16-year-old player from Independiente del Valle died after being hit by a stray bullet in Guayaquil.

Miguel Nazareno was killed after being struck at his house last month, local police confirmed.

The rising star played for Independiente Juniors, the youth academy linked to Independiente del Valle, the same club that produced Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The tragedy has shocked Ecuadorian football and sparked renewed anger over growing violence in the country.