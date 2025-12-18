Euronews airs special program on Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line - VİDEO

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Euronews aired a special program on the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line, one of the region's most important digital connectivity projects. The "Azerbaijan Diary" program highlighted that, as a key component of the Digital Silk Way initiative, the project envisions the first fiber-optic infrastructure to be laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea, Report informs.

    Emil Masimov, Chairman of the Board of AzerTelecom, mentioned the benefits the project will bring to the rapidly developing Middle Corridor and shared the latest updates on its implementation. He emphasized that the sustainable fiber-optic line will significantly accelerate the development of the region's ICT ecosystem: "The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line will operate as a strategic digital route, enabling shorter, more balanced, and diversified data transmission between Europe and Asia."

    The program also presented detailed information about the project's key technical features. It was noted that, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026, the cable line will reduce technological dependency in the region, broaden access to digital services, and create new opportunities for countries, businesses, and communities.

    About AzerTelecom

    AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale carrier-grade communications, digital, and other telecom services. The company rapidly evolves within local, regional, and international markets. It consistently incorporates cutting-edge technologies and innovations to foster sustainable growth within both society and the ICT sector.

    AzerTelecom operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

    "Euronews"da Transxəzər Fiber-Optik Kabel Xətti layihəsi haqqında xüsusi veriliş yayımlanıb – VİDEO
    Euronews подготовил специальную программу о проекте Транскаспийской волоконно-оптической кабельной линии – Видео

