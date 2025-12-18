34 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on Dec. 17
Foreign policy
- 18 December, 2025
- 12:01
On December 17, 2025, 34 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from Germany, Report informs, referring to the State Migration Service (SMS).
The Reintegration Working Group, consisting of representatives of relevant state agencies, coordinated by the State Migration Service (SMS), is implementing appropriate measures to promptly resolve the difficulties and problems faced by readmitted Azerbaijani citizens and organize their effective, sustainable socio-economic reintegration into society.
