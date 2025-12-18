Venezuela requests UN Security Council meet over ‘ongoing US aggression'
Other countries
- 18 December, 2025
- 11:18
Venezuela on Wednesday requested that the United Nations Security Council meet to discuss "ongoing US aggression" against the country, according to a letter to the 15-member body seen by Reuters, Report informs.
A UN diplomat said a meeting would likely be scheduled for next Tuesday. US President Donald Trump ordered on Tuesday a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, targeting its main source of income.
