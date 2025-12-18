Venezuela requests UN Security Council meet over ‘ongoing US aggression'

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 11:18
    Venezuela on Wednesday requested that the United Nations Security Council meet to discuss "ongoing US aggression" against the country, according to a letter to the 15-member body seen by Reuters, Report informs.

    A UN diplomat said a meeting would likely be scheduled for next Tuesday. US President Donald Trump ordered on Tuesday a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, targeting its main source of income.

    Venesuela ABŞ ilə gərginlik fonunda BMT TŞ-nin iclasının çağırılması təşəbbüsü ilə çıxış edib
    Венесуэла запросила экстренное заседание Совбеза ООН на фоне напряженности с США

