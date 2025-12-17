Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Russia's Karelia to prepare roadmaps for co-op with Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 12:13
    Russia's Karelia to prepare roadmaps for co-op with Azerbaijan

    The Republic of Karelia (Russia) has expressed interest in developing trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan, the region's governor, Artur Parfenchikov, said at a meeting with Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Russian Federation, Rahman Mustafayev, Report informs.

    The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in industry, science, culture, education, agriculture, medicine, and tourism, among other areas.

    Parfenchikov instructed the republic's economic bloc to prepare roadmaps for developing and strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan, the regional governor's press service noted.

    Furthermore, the governor invited Azerbaijani artists to participate in a theatrical tour and scientists to participate in events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Belomor petroglyphs, which will be celebrated in 2026.

    He noted that Azerbaijan also has rock art sites, which opens up opportunities for sharing experiences between the scientific communities of the two countries.

    Azerbaijan Karelia cooperation
    Kareliya Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlıq üzrə "yol xəritələri" hazırlayacaq
    Карелия подготовит "дорожные карты" по сотрудничеству с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    12:24

    Musayev: There are about 13,000 commercial organizations operating in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector

    AIC
    12:23

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia surge by 1%

    Business
    12:13

    Russia's Karelia to prepare roadmaps for co-op with Azerbaijan

    Business
    12:07

    Applications now open for WUF13 Urban Expo

    Infrastructure
    12:00

    Minister: Over AZN 8 million in sales carried out at agribusiness festivals in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    11:41
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    11:18

    Amazon Web Services sees great potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:08

    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%

    Business
    11:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Al-Hidayah Group explore development of Islamic banking

    Finance
    All News Feed