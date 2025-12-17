Russia's Karelia to prepare roadmaps for co-op with Azerbaijan

The Republic of Karelia (Russia) has expressed interest in developing trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan, the region's governor, Artur Parfenchikov, said at a meeting with Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Russian Federation, Rahman Mustafayev, Report informs.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in industry, science, culture, education, agriculture, medicine, and tourism, among other areas.

Parfenchikov instructed the republic's economic bloc to prepare roadmaps for developing and strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan, the regional governor's press service noted.

Furthermore, the governor invited Azerbaijani artists to participate in a theatrical tour and scientists to participate in events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Belomor petroglyphs, which will be celebrated in 2026.

He noted that Azerbaijan also has rock art sites, which opens up opportunities for sharing experiences between the scientific communities of the two countries.