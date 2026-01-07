Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.01.2026)
Finance
- 07 January, 2026
- 09:00
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.10
|
- 1.51
|
- 0.75
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.33
|
- 1.80
|
- 1.09
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,482.90
|
6.50
|
141.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,462.08
|
484.90
|
1,398.79
|
S&P 500
|
6,944.82
|
42.77
|
99.32
|
Nasdaq
|
23,547.17
|
151.35
|
305.18
|
Nikkei
|
52,050.38
|
217.58
|
1,710.90
|
Dax
|
24,892.20
|
23.51
|
401.79
|
FTSE 100
|
10,122.73
|
118.16
|
191.35
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,237.43
|
25.93
|
87.93
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,095.54
|
72.12
|
126.70
|
Bist 100
|
12,023.78
|
321.78
|
762.26
|
RTS
|
1,105.53
|
- 4.76
|
- 8.60
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1698
|
- 0.0035
|
- 0.0047
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3509
|
- 0.0047
|
0.0036
|
JPY/USD
|
156.5600
|
0.1700
|
0.1100
|
RUB/USD
|
80.7105
|
- 0.5498
|
1.9605
|
TRY/USD
|
43.0452
|
0.0100
|
0.0890
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9864
|
0.0052
|
- 0.0026
Latest News
