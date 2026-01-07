Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 09:00
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.10

    - 1.51

    - 0.75

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.33

    - 1.80

    - 1.09

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,482.90

    6.50

    141.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,462.08

    484.90

    1,398.79

    S&P 500

    6,944.82

    42.77

    99.32

    Nasdaq

    23,547.17

    151.35

    305.18

    Nikkei

    52,050.38

    217.58

    1,710.90

    Dax

    24,892.20

    23.51

    401.79

    FTSE 100

    10,122.73

    118.16

    191.35

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,237.43

    25.93

    87.93

    Shanghai Composite

    4,095.54

    72.12

    126.70

    Bist 100

    12,023.78

    321.78

    762.26

    RTS

    1,105.53

    - 4.76

    - 8.60

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1698

    - 0.0035

    - 0.0047

    USD/GBP

    1.3509

    - 0.0047

    0.0036

    JPY/USD

    156.5600

    0.1700

    0.1100

    RUB/USD

    80.7105

    - 0.5498

    1.9605

    TRY/USD

    43.0452

    0.0100

    0.0890

    CNY/USD

    6.9864

    0.0052

    - 0.0026
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.01.2026)

