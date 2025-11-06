Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2025)
Finance
- 06 November, 2025
- 09:14
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.73
|
- 0.68
|
- 10.91
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.81
|
- 0.67
|
- 11.91
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,995.70
|
24.70
|
1,354.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,311.00
|
225.76
|
4,766.78
|
S&P 500
|
6,796.29
|
24.74
|
914.66
|
Nasdaq
|
23,499.80
|
151.16
|
4,189.01
|
Nikkei
|
50,963.87
|
1 175.32
|
11,069.33
|
Dax
|
24,049.74
|
100.63
|
4,140.60
|
FTSE 100
|
9,777.08
|
62.12
|
1,604.06
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,074.23
|
6.70
|
693.49
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,004.25
|
42.21
|
652.49
|
Bist 100
|
10,970.37
|
56.27
|
1,139.81
|
RTS
|
988.12
|
-13.18
|
94.90
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1507
|
0.0017
|
0.1153
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3062
|
0.0040
|
0.0546
|
JPY/USD
|
153.9400
|
0.4800
|
- 3.2600
|
RUB/USD
|
81.3500
|
0.3500
|
- 32.1700
|
TRY/USD
|
42.1081
|
0.0182
|
6.7481
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1246
|
- 0.0038
|
- 0.1754
