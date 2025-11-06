Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 09:14
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.73

    - 0.68

    - 10.91

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.81

    - 0.67

    - 11.91

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,995.70

    24.70

    1,354.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,311.00

    225.76

    4,766.78

    S&P 500

    6,796.29

    24.74

    914.66

    Nasdaq

    23,499.80

    151.16

    4,189.01

    Nikkei

    50,963.87

    1 175.32

    11,069.33

    Dax

    24,049.74

    100.63

    4,140.60

    FTSE 100

    9,777.08

    62.12

    1,604.06

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,074.23

    6.70

    693.49

    Shanghai Composite

    4,004.25

    42.21

    652.49

    Bist 100

    10,970.37

    56.27

    1,139.81

    RTS

    988.12

    -13.18

    94.90

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1507

    0.0017

    0.1153

    USD/GBP

    1.3062

    0.0040

    0.0546

    JPY/USD

    153.9400

    0.4800

    - 3.2600

    RUB/USD

    81.3500

    0.3500

    - 32.1700

    TRY/USD

    42.1081

    0.0182

    6.7481

    CNY/USD

    7.1246

    - 0.0038

    - 0.1754
