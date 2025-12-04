Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.12.2025)
Finance
- 04 December, 2025
- 09:12
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.90
|
0.41
|
- 11.74
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.22
|
0.53
|
- 12.50
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,224.70
|
- 27.40
|
1,583.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,882.90
|
408.44
|
5,338.68
|
S&P 500
|
6,849.72
|
20.35
|
968.09
|
Nasdaq
|
23,454.09
|
40.42
|
4,143.30
|
Nikkei
|
50,727.56
|
693.84
|
10,833.02
|
Dax
|
23,693.71
|
- 17.15
|
3,784.57
|
FTSE 100
|
9,692.07
|
- 9.73
|
1,519.05
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,087.42
|
12.81
|
706.68
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,879.52
|
- 14.70
|
527.76
|
Bist 100
|
11,036.82
|
- 86.65
|
1,206.26
|
RTS
|
1,071.57
|
- 13.11
|
178.35
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1657
|
0.0018
|
0.1303
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3333
|
0.0104
|
0.0817
|
JPY/USD
|
155.4300
|
- 0.2800
|
- 1.7700
|
RUB/USD
|
77.0147
|
- 0.1849
|
- 36.5053
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4738
|
- 0.0067
|
7.1138
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0694
|
0.0043
|
-0.2306
