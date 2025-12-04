Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 09:12
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.90

    0.41

    - 11.74

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.22

    0.53

    - 12.50

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,224.70

    - 27.40

    1,583.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,882.90

    408.44

    5,338.68

    S&P 500

    6,849.72

    20.35

    968.09

    Nasdaq

    23,454.09

    40.42

    4,143.30

    Nikkei

    50,727.56

    693.84

    10,833.02

    Dax

    23,693.71

    - 17.15

    3,784.57

    FTSE 100

    9,692.07

    - 9.73

    1,519.05

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,087.42

    12.81

    706.68

    Shanghai Composite

    3,879.52

    - 14.70

    527.76

    Bist 100

    11,036.82

    - 86.65

    1,206.26

    RTS

    1,071.57

    - 13.11

    178.35

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1657

    0.0018

    0.1303

    USD/GBP

    1.3333

    0.0104

    0.0817

    JPY/USD

    155.4300

    - 0.2800

    - 1.7700

    RUB/USD

    77.0147

    - 0.1849

    - 36.5053

    TRY/USD

    42.4738

    - 0.0067

    7.1138

    CNY/USD

    7.0694

    0.0043

    -0.2306
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (04.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (04.12.2025)

