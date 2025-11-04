Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.11.2025)
Finance
- 04 November, 2025
- 09:10
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.72
|
- 0.05
|
- 9.92
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.91
|
- 0.07
|
- 10.81
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,999.40
|
2.90
|
1,358.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,336.68
|
- 226.19
|
4,792.46
|
S&P 500
|
6,851.97
|
11.77
|
970.34
|
Nasdaq
|
23,834.72
|
109.76
|
4,523.93
|
Nikkei
|
52,135.42
|
- 275.92
|
12,240.88
|
Dax
|
24,132.41
|
174.11
|
4,223.27
|
FTSE 100
|
9,701.37
|
- 15.88
|
1,528.35
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,109.79
|
- 11.28
|
729.05
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,969.05
|
14.26
|
617.29
|
Bist 100
|
11,060.39
|
88.87
|
1,229.83
|
RTS
|
1,001.30
|
18.91
|
108.08
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1514
|
- 0.0023
|
0.1160
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3131
|
- 0.0021
|
0.0615
|
JPY/USD
|
153.8900
|
- 0.1000
|
- 3.3100
|
RUB/USD
|
81.0000
|
0.1489
|
- 32.5200
|
TRY/USD
|
42.0754
|
0.0134
|
6.7154
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1255
|
0.0056
|
- 0.1745
