    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 09:10
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.72

    - 0.05

    - 9.92

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.91

    - 0.07

    - 10.81

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,999.40

    2.90

    1,358.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,336.68

    - 226.19

    4,792.46

    S&P 500

    6,851.97

    11.77

    970.34

    Nasdaq

    23,834.72

    109.76

    4,523.93

    Nikkei

    52,135.42

    - 275.92

    12,240.88

    Dax

    24,132.41

    174.11

    4,223.27

    FTSE 100

    9,701.37

    - 15.88

    1,528.35

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,109.79

    - 11.28

    729.05

    Shanghai Composite

    3,969.05

    14.26

    617.29

    Bist 100

    11,060.39

    88.87

    1,229.83

    RTS

    1,001.30

    18.91

    108.08

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1514

    - 0.0023

    0.1160

    USD/GBP

    1.3131

    - 0.0021

    0.0615

    JPY/USD

    153.8900

    - 0.1000

    - 3.3100

    RUB/USD

    81.0000

    0.1489

    - 32.5200

    TRY/USD

    42.0754

    0.0134

    6.7154

    CNY/USD

    7.1255

    0.0056

    - 0.1745
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (04.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (04.11.2025)

