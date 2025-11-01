Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.77

    0.13

    -9.87

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.98

    0.82

    -10.74

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,996.50

    -17.50

    1,355.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,562.87

    40.75

    5,018.65

    S&P 500

    6,840.20

    17.86

    958.57

    Nasdaq

    23,724.96

    143.82

    4,414.17

    Nikkei

    52,411.34

    230.41

    12,516.80

    Dax

    23,958.30

    -160.59

    4,049.16

    FTSE 100

    9,717.25

    -42.81

    1,544.23

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,121.07

    -36.22

    740.33

    Shanghai Composite

    3,954.79

    -6.83

    603.03

    Bist 100

    10,971.52

    134.22

    1,140.96

    RTS

    982.39

    -18.39

    89.17

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1537

    -0.0034

    0.1183

    USD/GBP

    1.3152

    -0.0003

    0.0636

    JPY/USD

    153.9900

    0.0200

    -3.2100

    RUB/USD

    80.8511

    0.8386

    -32.6689

    TRY/USD

    42.0620

    0.0199

    6.7020

    CNY/USD

    7.1199

    0.0096

    -0.1801
