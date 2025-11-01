Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.11.2025)
Finance
- 01 November, 2025
- 09:15
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.77
|
0.13
|
-9.87
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.98
|
0.82
|
-10.74
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,996.50
|
-17.50
|
1,355.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,562.87
|
40.75
|
5,018.65
|
S&P 500
|
6,840.20
|
17.86
|
958.57
|
Nasdaq
|
23,724.96
|
143.82
|
4,414.17
|
Nikkei
|
52,411.34
|
230.41
|
12,516.80
|
Dax
|
23,958.30
|
-160.59
|
4,049.16
|
FTSE 100
|
9,717.25
|
-42.81
|
1,544.23
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,121.07
|
-36.22
|
740.33
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,954.79
|
-6.83
|
603.03
|
Bist 100
|
10,971.52
|
134.22
|
1,140.96
|
RTS
|
982.39
|
-18.39
|
89.17
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1537
|
-0.0034
|
0.1183
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3152
|
-0.0003
|
0.0636
|
JPY/USD
|
153.9900
|
0.0200
|
-3.2100
|
RUB/USD
|
80.8511
|
0.8386
|
-32.6689
|
TRY/USD
|
42.0620
|
0.0199
|
6.7020
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1199
|
0.0096
|
-0.1801
