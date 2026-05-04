Japan to preside over Asian Development Bank Board of Governors in 2026-2027

Japan will chair the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in 2026-2027, Chairman of the Board of Governors and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev said during a business session of the ADB"s 59th Annual Meeting, according to Report's correspondent in Samarkand.

"The governor from Japan is approved as chairman of the Board of Governors for 2026-2027, while the governors from Germany and Timor-Leste are appointed as his deputies until the conclusion of the 60th annual meeting. I congratulate my colleagues on their appointment to these posts," he stressed.

The governor from Japan is Satsuki Katayama, Finance Minister, Minister of State for Financial Services, and Minister in charge of reviewing special taxation and subsidy measures. Germany is represented by State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Johann Saathoff, while Timor-Leste is represented by Finance Minister Santina José Rodrigues Ferreira Viegas Cardoso.