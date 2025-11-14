Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up 1.3%

From January to October of this year, fixed capital investment in Azerbaijan amounted to 14.83 billion manats, a 1.3% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Over the past year, investment in the oil and gas sector decreased by 8.8%, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 6%.

Over the 10 months, investments were distributed as follows: 7.499 billion manats (50.6%) in manufacturing, 4.863 billion manats (32.8%) in services, and 2.466 billion manats (16.6%) in housing construction.

Domestic investment accounted for 11.486 billion manats, or 77.5%, of this total.

Investments in construction and installation works during the reporting period amounted to 11.493 billion manats (77.5%).