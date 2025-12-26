Trade envoy: Azerbaijani goods have low presence in Turkish market

The presence of Azerbaijani goods in the Turkish market remains at a very low level, stated Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, during the event titled "Access to the Turkish market: Export, legal and practical aspects," held in Baku, Report informs.

"To date, of course, our main work has been to attract businesspeople from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, ensure their participation in projects recommended by the state, and encourage investment in our country. At the same time, our goals include promoting the recognition and sale of our goods and services in Türkiye, as well as facilitating technological transfer between the two countries. We are also trying to ensure the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish companies together in various projects or other initiatives in third countries, and we are conducting research in this direction," he noted.