Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026

The Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) will organize an event on Islamophobia in April 2026, according to Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the AIR Center, Report informs.

While presenting the center's annual report, Shafiyev noted that regular events on Islamophobia are held in Azerbaijan, and another is planned for the coming year.

"In addition, a meeting of the G-6 countries is also scheduled for February next year," he said.