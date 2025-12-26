Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026

    Religion
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 11:42
    Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026

    The Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) will organize an event on Islamophobia in April 2026, according to Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the AIR Center, Report informs.

    While presenting the center's annual report, Shafiyev noted that regular events on Islamophobia are held in Azerbaijan, and another is planned for the coming year.

    "In addition, a meeting of the G-6 countries is also scheduled for February next year," he said.

    Gələn il Bakıda islamofobiya ilə bağlı tədbir keçiriləcək
    В 2026 году в Азербайджане пройдет мероприятие по проблеме исламофобии

