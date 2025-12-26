Türkiye appoints Murat Kurum as COP31 president

Türkiye has appointed a president for the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in the country next year, Report informs via TRT Haber.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum as President of COP31.

The COP31 conference is scheduled to take place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, 2026.

For reference, Azerbaijan hosted COP29, while Brazil hosted COP30.