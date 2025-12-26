Türkiye appoints Murat Kurum as COP31 president
Region
- 26 December, 2025
- 11:47
Türkiye has appointed a president for the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in the country next year, Report informs via TRT Haber.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum as President of COP31.
The COP31 conference is scheduled to take place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, 2026.
For reference, Azerbaijan hosted COP29, while Brazil hosted COP30.
Latest News
12:02
Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near futureRegion
11:54
EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026Domestic policy
11:47
Türkiye appoints Murat Kurum as COP31 presidentRegion
11:42
Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026Religion
11:30
President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2025 sports resultsSports
11:29
Trade envoy: Azerbaijani goods have low presence in Turkish marketBusiness
11:26
Official: Baku Olympic Stadium prepares infrastructure for WUF13Infrastructure
11:19
WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company outlines what has been done so farInfrastructure
11:14