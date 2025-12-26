Azerbaijani Embassy holds charity event in Peru
- 26 December, 2025
- 12:16
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru, together with the Peru-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, has held a charity event for children from low-income families, Report informs.
As part of the initiative, embassy representatives, along with Member of Parliament Rosangella Barbaran, a member of the interparliamentary friendship group, presented holiday gifts to children living in Las Lomas de Nueva Esperanza, in the Comaz district of Lima.
Local authorities and residents of the district highly praised the event and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its attention and care.
