Official: Baku Olympic Stadium prepares infrastructure for WUF13

Large-scale infrastructure is being prepared at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan, for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), with construction work already underway, Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, told journalists, Report informs.

Rasulov highlighted that volunteers play a crucial role in the successful organization of the forum:

"A Volunteers Center has been established, and 16,000 applications were received during the registration period. Some 2,500 volunteers who successfully completed the training will operate in various areas of the event. The Baku Olympic Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the event, where infrastructure is currently being prepared according to the large scale of the event. Construction work has already begun. Special importance is given to sustainable development principles during the organization of the forum, and it is planned to conduct the event in accordance with the ISO 20121 standard."

The official stressed that conference halls and other facilities covering a total of 92,000 square meters will be installed at the stadium: "Within the forum, the Urban Expo exhibition will be organized on 35,000 square meters, where countries, cities, municipalities, regional organizations, UN agencies, academic institutions, international financial and civil society organizations, foundations, and private companies will be able to participate."

He added that WUF13 is an open platform for everyone, with free registration: "The registration process for participation in WUF13 began in September 2025 on UN-Habitat's official website. In addition, special attention is being paid to transportation to ensure participants can easily reach the venue. A Master Plan for Transport Exchange Centers has been prepared, identifying 11 transport hubs. Mapping of routes between Heydar Aliyev International Airport, hotels, city centers, and Baku Olympic Stadium is ongoing."