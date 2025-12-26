Tourism minister: Montenegro ready to implement even more major projects with Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Tourism remains a key area of ​​bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro, demonstrating steady growth in both tourist flows and investment projects. With the expansion of air travel, visa-free travel, and the successful implementation of major initiatives in the luxury and yacht tourism segments, cooperation between the two countries is becoming increasingly strategic.

In this context, the participation of the Azerbaijani capital in the development of Montenegro's tourism infrastructure is of particular importance, as is the growing interest of Azerbaijani citizens in the country as a vacation and investment destination. In an interview with Report, Montenegrin Tourism Minister Simonida Kordić discussed the current state and prospects of tourism cooperation between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, the investment climate, and plans for further partnership development.

Report presents the interview:

- How would you evaluate the current relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan in the field of tourism, and what results were achieved during 2025?

- Our two countries are characterised by exceptionally good bilateral relations, particularly in the field of tourism. During the first ten months of 2025, a total of 18,852 tourists from Azerbaijan were registered across all types of accommodation, representing an increase of 59.59% compared to the same period of the previous year. These visitors generated a total of 184,821 overnight stays, which is 73.40% higher than in the previous year.

Such a duration of visits is particularly significant, as it surpasses the average of most outbound markets that traditionally visit Montenegro. This represents a very positive indicator, given that one of the key objectives of the Ministry is to prolong the duration of tourists' stays, which directly contributes to revenue growth in this sector of the economy, a sector that makes a substantial contribution to our GDP.

In addition, the visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan represents an important factor, as it makes travel simpler and more accessible. Together with direct air services, which enhance Montenegro's accessibility and visibility, and which operate in significant numbers between Baku and the airports of Podgorica and Tivat through Azerbaijan Airlines and Air Montenegro, excellent conditions have been created for the arrival of tourists from Azerbaijan in Montenegro, and vice versa.

The selection of Montenegro to chair the Commission for Europe within the framework of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) further opens up opportunities for strengthening cooperation in this context. This position enables us, together with partner countries, including Azerbaijan, to develop new initiatives, exchange knowledge, and contribute collectively to the strengthening of the European and global tourism sector.

- How would you describe the current level of Azerbaijani investment in Montenegro's tourism industry, and what are the prospects for further intensifying this partnership in the years ahead?

- When speaking about Azerbaijani investments in Montenegro, the first association is the Portonovi project, which has quite fundamentally transformed the Bay of Kotor and the town of Herceg Novi. The Azerbaijani company Azmont Investments has transformed a former military barracks in Kumbor into a true luxury seaside town – the first One&Only resort in Europe – featuring outstanding residences, a world-class spa and wellness centre, restaurants and boutiques of the most prestigious global brands, as well as a marina capable of accommodating the largest superyachts.

It is worth highlighting that the total value of this investment is approaching one billion US dollars. The results have been evident since the hotel's opening in 2021 – Portonovi has become a magnet for visitors from all over the world seeking authentic luxury, while both the resort and the marina record very high occupancy rates throughout the year.

In addition, Portonovi Marina has recently won second place in the "International Marina of the Year" category at the prestigious TYHA Marina of the Year Awards 2025, presented during the Southampton International Boat Show, one of the most important nautical events in the world. This recognition has firmly positioned Portonovi on the global nautical map as a destination that perfectly combines state-of-the-art infrastructure with the natural beauty of the Bay of Kotor.

It is evident that investors from Azerbaijan recognise the immense potential of our country, predominantly in the segments of luxury and nautical tourism. For this very reason, the doors of Montenegro remain wide open to new investments that integrate tourism, wellness and sustainability. Our country is ready for new challenges, as it offers an ideal combination of stunning natural beauty, a favourable investment climate, macroeconomic stability, incentive-based legislation, an efficient administration and, most importantly, the trust built through the outstanding success of Portonovi.

- What are Montenegro's plans for further developing investment cooperation with Azerbaijan in the tourism sector in the medium and long term?

- As the next member of the European Union, I wish for us to jointly create many more success stories, as these projects not only generate new jobs and revenues, but also enhance Montenegro's image and place us shoulder to shoulder with the world's most prestigious destinations. At the same time, this is an ideal moment for investors – the so-called "early bird" position – when investment conditions are most favourable and the opportunity to position oneself in a growing market is at its greatest.