Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026

    Domestic policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 11:54
    EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026

    The Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) plans to organize a European Union–Azerbaijan think tank forum next year, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the AIR Center, Report informs.

    Shafiyev noted that this year the AIR Center mainly conducted research on the normalization process in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's relations with the EU, as well as with China, the United States, and Türkiye:

    "Seven of our books published this year cover five countries (Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt). We also released five books in English. Although all of them were published this year, the research began in previous years. Over this period, we have held 49 international events."

    He further highlighted an event organized at the United Nations: "Within this framework, we have sought to draw global attention to Azerbaijan's landmine problem."

    EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum AIR Center Farid Shafiyev
    Gələn il Aİ-Azərbaycan beyin mərkəzlərinin forumu planlaşdırılır
    В следующем году планируется форум мозговых центров ЕС-Азербайджан

    Latest News

    12:02

    Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near future

    Region
    11:54

    EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Türkiye appoints Murat Kurum as COP31 president

    Region
    11:42

    Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026

    Religion
    11:30

    President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2025 sports results

    Sports
    11:29

    Trade envoy: Azerbaijani goods have low presence in Turkish market

    Business
    11:26

    Official: Baku Olympic Stadium prepares infrastructure for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company outlines what has been done so far

    Infrastructure
    11:14

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis plenary meeting opens with 9 agenda items

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed