EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026

The Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) plans to organize a European Union–Azerbaijan think tank forum next year, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the AIR Center, Report informs.

Shafiyev noted that this year the AIR Center mainly conducted research on the normalization process in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's relations with the EU, as well as with China, the United States, and Türkiye:

"Seven of our books published this year cover five countries (Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt). We also released five books in English. Although all of them were published this year, the research began in previous years. Over this period, we have held 49 international events."

He further highlighted an event organized at the United Nations: "Within this framework, we have sought to draw global attention to Azerbaijan's landmine problem."