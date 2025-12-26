Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near future

    Region
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 12:02
    Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near future

    A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is expected soon, the Ukrainian president wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!" reads the post.

    Zelenski yaxın vaxtda Trampla görüşəcək
    Зеленский сообщил о встрече с Трампом в ближайшее время

