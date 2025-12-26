Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near future
- 26 December, 2025
- 12:02
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is expected soon, the Ukrainian president wrote on X, Report informs.
"Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!" reads the post.
