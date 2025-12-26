Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2025 sports results

    Sports
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 11:30
    President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2025 sports results

    A ceremony dedicated to the results of sports in 2025 was held on December 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

    The head of state delivered a speech at the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 2025 sports results
    İlham Əliyev 2025-ci ilin idman yekunlarına həsr olunan mərasimdə iştirak edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в церемонии, посвященной спортивным итогам 2025 года

    Latest News

    12:02

    Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near future

    Region
    11:54

    EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Türkiye appoints Murat Kurum as COP31 president

    Region
    11:42

    Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026

    Religion
    11:30

    President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2025 sports results

    Sports
    11:29

    Trade envoy: Azerbaijani goods have low presence in Turkish market

    Business
    11:26

    Official: Baku Olympic Stadium prepares infrastructure for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company outlines what has been done so far

    Infrastructure
    11:14

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis plenary meeting opens with 9 agenda items

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed