Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2026 will amount to 9.7% of GDP, Report informs.

The estimate is included in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) updated forecasts.

In February, the IMF projected a surplus of 2.1% of GDP for the current year.

The current account surplus is expected to improve significantly in 2026, driven by rising hydrocarbon prices, the IMF noted.

The IMF expects a current account surplus of 5.4% of GDP in 2027 (previously 0.4%).

According to the IMF's forecasts, the surplus will be 2% of GDP in 2028, 1.6% of GDP in 2029, 1% of GDP in 2030, and 0.6% of GDP in 2031.

Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2025 was $3.5 billion, or 4.6% of GDP.

In 2024, this figure was $4.7 billion, or 6.3% of GDP.