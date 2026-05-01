IMF significantly raises its forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2026
Finance
- 01 May, 2026
- 13:39
Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2026 will amount to 9.7% of GDP, Report informs.
The estimate is included in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) updated forecasts.
In February, the IMF projected a surplus of 2.1% of GDP for the current year.
The current account surplus is expected to improve significantly in 2026, driven by rising hydrocarbon prices, the IMF noted.
The IMF expects a current account surplus of 5.4% of GDP in 2027 (previously 0.4%).
According to the IMF's forecasts, the surplus will be 2% of GDP in 2028, 1.6% of GDP in 2029, 1% of GDP in 2030, and 0.6% of GDP in 2031.
Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2025 was $3.5 billion, or 4.6% of GDP.
In 2024, this figure was $4.7 billion, or 6.3% of GDP.
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