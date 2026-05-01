Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IMF significantly raises its forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2026

    Finance
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:39
    IMF significantly raises its forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2026

    Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2026 will amount to 9.7% of GDP, Report informs.

    The estimate is included in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) updated forecasts.

    In February, the IMF projected a surplus of 2.1% of GDP for the current year.

    The current account surplus is expected to improve significantly in 2026, driven by rising hydrocarbon prices, the IMF noted.

    The IMF expects a current account surplus of 5.4% of GDP in 2027 (previously 0.4%).

    According to the IMF's forecasts, the surplus will be 2% of GDP in 2028, 1.6% of GDP in 2029, 1% of GDP in 2030, and 0.6% of GDP in 2031.

    Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2025 was $3.5 billion, or 4.6% of GDP.

    In 2024, this figure was $4.7 billion, or 6.3% of GDP.

    Current account surplus International Monetary Fund (IMF) balance of payment
    IMF Azərbaycanın cari əməliyyatlar hesabının builki profisiti ilə bağlı proqnozunu artırıb
    МВФ существенно повысил прогноз профицита счета текущих операций Азербайджана на 2026г

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