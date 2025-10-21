Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    IMF lowers its expectations for Azerbaijan's gross public debt until 2031

    Finance
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 11:26
    IMF lowers its expectations for Azerbaijan's gross public debt until 2031

    According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Azerbaijan's total gross public debt will amount to 22.4% of GDP in 2025, compared to the previously projected 27.6%, Report informs referring to the IMF.

    This figure is expected to increase to 23.5% next year (previously 28.6%), and to 24.9% of GDP in 2030 (previously 29.4%).

    According to the IMF, total gross public debt will amount to 21.76% of GDP in 2024.

    The IMF, in turn, forecasts that Azerbaijan's total gross external debt will amount to 7.6% of GDP in 2025 (previously 7.9%), 8% next year (previously 7.8%), and 7.1% of GDP by the end of 2030 (previously 6.6%).

    The Azerbaijani government forecasts that public debt will amount to 25.404 billion manats ($14.943 billion) by the end of 2025 and 27.051 billion manats ($15.912 billion) by the end of 2026.

    As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's external public debt is estimated at $4.9 billion.

