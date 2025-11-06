IDB exploring support for projects in Azerbaijan within national priorities until 2030

Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) have discussed opportunities to support the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development program, Report informs.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Azerbaijani Minister of Transport and Digital Development Rashad Nabiyev and IDB Group Chairman Muhammad Al Jasser.

The parties also discussed strengthening cooperation in digital infrastructure and connectivity.

The meeting focused on the development of intelligent transport systems, accelerating digital transformation, and realizing Azerbaijan's vision for a knowledge-driven economy.

The document "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" identifies key priorities: a competitive economy, a secure and socially just society, human capital and innovation development, green growth and a clean environment, and the rehabilitation and development of liberated territories.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the IsDB since 1992, and its stake in the bank amounts to 0.13%.

The total amount of approved financing for Azerbaijan from the IsDB Group as of the end of 2024 amounted to $1.298 billion for 81 projects. Of this amount, the majority – $1.106 billion – was allocated for project financing for 35 initiatives. An additional $185.8 million will be allocated for 20 trade finance operations, $4.4 million for 23 technical assistance projects, and $1.6 million for three special assistance initiatives.

The IsDB Group will hold the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors and a number of events in Baku on June 16-19, 2026.