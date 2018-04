Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Governor of Iranian Central Bank Valiollah Seif will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told reporters at a press conference.

According to him, during the visit scheduled to February 12-13, Valiollah Seif will discuss in Baku simplification of banking operations for Iranian businessmen, development of cooperation in banking sphere.