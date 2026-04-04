IDF strikes air defense and military sites in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out strikes on key Iranian infrastructure targets in Tehran.

Report informs that, according to the IDF's military press service, the attacks on April 3 targeted Iran's air defense systems, including a site operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that stored missiles designed to strike aircraft.

The strikes also hit a military facility responsible for protecting Iran's research and development programs.

"In parallel, the IDF struck a site storing ballistic missiles, as well as other production, research, and development facilities related to warfare capabilities," the statement said.