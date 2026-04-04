Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IDF strikes air defense and military sites in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 10:11
    IDF strikes air defense and military sites in Tehran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out strikes on key Iranian infrastructure targets in Tehran.

    Report informs that, according to the IDF's military press service, the attacks on April 3 targeted Iran's air defense systems, including a site operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that stored missiles designed to strike aircraft.

    The strikes also hit a military facility responsible for protecting Iran's research and development programs.

    "In parallel, the IDF struck a site storing ballistic missiles, as well as other production, research, and development facilities related to warfare capabilities," the statement said.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İsrail ordusu Tehranda HHM sistemlərinə və hərbi obyektlərə hücum edib
    ЦАХАЛ атаковал системы ПВО и военные объекты в Тегеране

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