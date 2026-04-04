Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Senegal on its Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 09:20
    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Senegal on its Independence Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Senegal on its Independence Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Senegal, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Senegal. Happy Independence Day, Senegal!" the MFA said on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Senegal Independence Day
    Azərbaycan XİN Seneqalı Müstəqillik Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Сенегал с Днем независимости

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