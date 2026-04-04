Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Senegal on its Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 04 April, 2026
- 09:20
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Senegal on its Independence Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Senegal, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Senegal. Happy Independence Day, Senegal!" the MFA said on X.
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