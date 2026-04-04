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    Russian forces strike three Ukrainian regions, leaving one dead, dozens wounded

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 10:02
    Russian forces strike three Ukrainian regions, leaving one dead, dozens wounded

    Russian military forces have attacked Ukraine"s Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving one person dead and at least 39 others injured.

    Report informs that regional military administrations cited by Ukrainian media, in the city of Sumy, attack drones targeted a 16-story residential building.

    Ukraine"s State Emergency Service said the resulting fire was quickly extinguished and residents were evacuated. Preliminary reports indicate 11 people were injured, including a 15-year-old teenager.

    In Kherson, regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and 25 others were wounded during shelling.

    Meanwhile, Oleksandr Hanji, head of the Dnipropetrovsk administration, said Russian forces carried out more than 20 attacks across two districts using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

    "Three people were injured, including two children," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Sumy Kherson
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