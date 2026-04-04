Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Türkiye
Region
- 04 April, 2026
- 10:21
An earthquake measuring 5.2 struck the Tushba district in Türkiye's Van province, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, according to Report.
The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 7 kilometers. There are no reports of casualties or damage at this time.
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