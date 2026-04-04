Today marks International Mine Awareness Day

Today marks the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers posed by landmines and supporting global demining efforts.

According to Report, the United Nations General Assembly established the observance on December 8, 2005, by adopting a resolution.

The resolution calls on states, with support from the United Nations and relevant institutions, to continue assisting in the development of national capacities for mine action in countries where landmines and explosive remnants of war pose serious threats to the safety, health and lives of civilians, or hinder socio-economic development at both national and local levels.

Azerbaijan remains among the countries heavily affected by landmine contamination. During 30 years of occupation by Armenia, around 12% of Azerbaijan"s territory was mined with more than 1.5 million landmines.

Since 1991, landmines have claimed 3,400 victims in Azerbaijan, including 362 children and young people and 38 women.

Following the Second Karabakh War, 421 people have been affected by landmines in Azerbaijan, including 72 fatalities and 349 individuals who sustained serious injuries.

Landmine contamination continues to impede reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, as well as the safe and sustainable return of internally displaced persons.