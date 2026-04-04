Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Fire reported at foreign oil companies' storage facilities in Iraq after drone strike

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 10:17
    Fire reported at foreign oil companies' storage facilities in Iraq after drone strike

    A ​fire broke ‌out early ​on ​Saturday at ⁠storage ​facilities belonging ​to foreign oil ​companies ​west of ‌Iraq's ⁠Basra after a ​drone ​strike, ⁠security sources ​told ​Reuters, according to Report.

    The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. As a result, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. In response, Iran began striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, along with Israel.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iraq
    İraqın cənubunda dronla xarici neft şirkətlərinin anbarlarına hücum edilib
    На юге Ирака дрон атаковал склады иностранных нефтяных компаний

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