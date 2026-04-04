Fire reported at foreign oil companies' storage facilities in Iraq after drone strike
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 10:17
A fire broke out early on Saturday at storage facilities belonging to foreign oil companies west of Iraq's Basra after a drone strike, security sources told Reuters, according to Report.
The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. As a result, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed. In response, Iran began striking targets it had identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, along with Israel.
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