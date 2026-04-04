Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iranian envoy: Aid convoy reflects Azerbaijan's solidarity

    Foreign policy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 09:36
    Iranian envoy: Aid convoy reflects Azerbaijan's solidarity

    Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilou, thanked Azerbaijan for the solidarity and support, Report informs.

    The ambassador told journalists on Saturday that Azerbaijan's 3rd aid convoy is being sent to Iran today:

    "This aid convoy reflects the solidarity of the Azerbaijani government and people. At a time when Iran has been subjected to a military attack, this kind of support is very important for us. Azerbaijan was the first country to send humanitarian aid to Iran."

    Mojtaba Damirchilou Azerbaijan Humanitarian aid
    İranın səfiri: Yardım karvanı Azərbaycan hökumətinin və xalqının həmrəyliyini göstərir
    Посол Ирана Демирчилу поблагодарил Азербайджан за гумпомощь

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