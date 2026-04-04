Iranian envoy: Aid convoy reflects Azerbaijan's solidarity
Foreign policy
- 04 April, 2026
- 09:36
Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilou, thanked Azerbaijan for the solidarity and support, Report informs.
The ambassador told journalists on Saturday that Azerbaijan's 3rd aid convoy is being sent to Iran today:
"This aid convoy reflects the solidarity of the Azerbaijani government and people. At a time when Iran has been subjected to a military attack, this kind of support is very important for us. Azerbaijan was the first country to send humanitarian aid to Iran."
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