Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.04.2026)
Finance
- 04 April, 2026
- 10:06
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
109.03
|
7.87
|
48.18
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
111.54
|
11.42
|
54.12
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,679.70
|
- 133.40
|
338.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,504.67
|
0.00
|
- 1,558.62
|
S&P 500
|
6,582.69
|
0.00
|
- 262.81
|
Nasdaq
|
21,879.18
|
0.00
|
- 1,362.81
|
Nikkei
|
53,123.49
|
660.22
|
2,784.01
|
Dax
|
23,168.08
|
0.00
|
- 1,322.33
|
FTSE 100
|
10,436.29
|
0.00
|
504.91
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,962.39
|
0.00
|
- 187.11
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,880.10
|
- 39.19
|
- 88.74
|
Bist 100
|
12,936.35
|
- 115.34
|
1,674.83
|
RTS
|
1,090.79
|
2.82
|
- 23.34
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1519
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0226
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3202
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0271
|
JPY/USD
|
159.6700
|
0.0700
|
3.2200
|
RUB/USD
|
80.0256
|
- 0.3100
|
1.2756
|
TRY/USD
|
44.5821
|
0.1200
|
1.6259
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8822
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1068
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