Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 10:06
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    109.03

    7.87

    48.18

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    111.54

    11.42

    54.12

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,679.70

    - 133.40

    338.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,504.67

    0.00

    - 1,558.62

    S&P 500

    6,582.69

    0.00

    - 262.81

    Nasdaq

    21,879.18

    0.00

    - 1,362.81

    Nikkei

    53,123.49

    660.22

    2,784.01

    Dax

    23,168.08

    0.00

    - 1,322.33

    FTSE 100

    10,436.29

    0.00

    504.91

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,962.39

    0.00

    - 187.11

    Shanghai Composite

    3,880.10

    - 39.19

    - 88.74

    Bist 100

    12,936.35

    - 115.34

    1,674.83

    RTS

    1,090.79

    2.82

    - 23.34

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1519

    0.0000

    - 0.0226

    USD/GBP

    1.3202

    0.0000

    - 0.0271

    JPY/USD

    159.6700

    0.0700

    3.2200

    RUB/USD

    80.0256

    - 0.3100

    1.2756

    TRY/USD

    44.5821

    0.1200

    1.6259

    CNY/USD

    6.8822

    0.0000

    - 0.1068
    Key indicators stockmarket
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    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (04.04.2026)

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