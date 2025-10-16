Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Gold prices once again broken historical records

    The gold exchange price continues to set new all-time highs for the second day in a row, surpassing $4,250 per troy ounce, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 1.19% from the previous close, up $49.96, to $4,251.56 per troy ounce.

    Earlier in the trading session, quotes had reached a record high of $4,254.8 per ounce.

    December silver futures rose 2.01% to $52.41 per ounce, having also reached a record high of $52.865 earlier in the trading session.

    Цена на золото вновь побила исторические рекорды

