Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Gold prices fall 5.61%

    Finance
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 11:41
    Gold prices fall 5.61%

    Gold prices continued to decline on Monday morning after falling more than 11% on Friday, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $266.04 from the previous close, or 5.61%, to $4,179.06 per troy ounce. By the close of trading on Friday, the precious metal had fallen 11.39%.

    March silver futures, meanwhile, fell 7.04% to $73.005 per ounce. The precious metal lost 31.37% of its value on Friday.

    gold prices Comex exchange silver futures
    Цены на золото снизились на 5,61%

    Latest News

    15:31

    US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel

    Other countries
    15:25

    Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Region
    15:03

    OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:48

    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Region
    14:30

    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    Team sports
    14:18

    CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 years

    Finance
    14:02

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with Jordan

    Milli Majlis
    13:52

    China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gangs

    Other countries
    All News Feed