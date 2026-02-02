Gold prices fall 5.61%

Gold prices continued to decline on Monday morning after falling more than 11% on Friday, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $266.04 from the previous close, or 5.61%, to $4,179.06 per troy ounce. By the close of trading on Friday, the precious metal had fallen 11.39%.

March silver futures, meanwhile, fell 7.04% to $73.005 per ounce. The precious metal lost 31.37% of its value on Friday.