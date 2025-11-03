Gold prices edge higher as trade tensions ease

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 10:06
    Gold prices rose on Monday morning, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $15.10 from the previous close, or 0.38%, to $4,011.60 per troy ounce.

    December silver futures rose by 0.65% to $48.475 per ounce.

    At the same time, analysts warn that easing global trade tensions could negatively impact demand for the asset.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that relations with China are competitive, but that cooperation with Beijing brings more benefits than confrontation.

    Цены на золото немного повысились на фоне ослабления торговой напряженности

