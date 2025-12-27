Türkiye sends bodies of generals killed in jet crash to Libya
Region
- 27 December, 2025
- 12:32
A farewell ceremony was held in Ankara for high-ranking Libyan military officials who died when a Falcon 50 business jet crashed shortly after taking off from the Turkish capital's airport, Report informs, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The mourning event was attended by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. Following the ceremony, the bodies of the generals were sent to Libya.
The Falcon 50, flying from Ankara to Tripoli on December 23, crashed in the Haymana area south of Ankara. Among those killed were Libyan Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad and several other
generals.
