Oath-taking and awards ceremony held for new lawyers in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 27 December, 2025
- 13:30
An oath-taking and award ceremony was held for newly admitted members of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and for those distinguished during their professional activity, Report informs.
Before the event, the Bar leadership, its bodies, and heads of institutions visited the Alley of Honor.
During the ceremony, a video presentation summarizing the Bar Association's annual activities was shown.
Following speeches by officials, the new lawyers took their oaths, after which their speeches were heard.
The event concluded with the presentation of membership cards to the new lawyers and an award ceremony.
