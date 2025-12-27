Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    27 December, 2025
    Oath-taking and awards ceremony held for new lawyers in Azerbaijan

    An oath-taking and award ceremony was held for newly admitted members of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and for those distinguished during their professional activity, Report informs.

    Before the event, the Bar leadership, its bodies, and heads of institutions visited the Alley of Honor.

    During the ceremony, a video presentation summarizing the Bar Association's annual activities was shown.

    Following speeches by officials, the new lawyers took their oaths, after which their speeches were heard.

    The event concluded with the presentation of membership cards to the new lawyers and an award ceremony.

    Photo
    "Vəkil Günü" peşə bayramı münasibətilə mərasim keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Азербайджане прошло мероприятие по случаю Дня адвоката - ОБНОВЛЕНО

