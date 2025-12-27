Number of lawyers in Azerbaijan reaches 2,836, bar chief says
Domestic policy
- 27 December, 2025
- 12:25
The total number of lawyers in Azerbaijan has reached 2,836, Anar Baghirov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Bar Association, said at an oath-taking and award ceremony on the occasion of Lawyers' Day, Report informs.
He noted that with 60 new lawyers taking the oath today, the overall number has increased to 2,836:
"Of them, 633 are women and 2,203 are men. In total, 823 candidates participated in the 2025 test exams, and 420 of them were successful," Baghirov said.
