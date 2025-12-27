Number of lawyers in Azerbaijan reaches 2,836, bar chief says

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Domestic policy
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 12:25
    The total number of lawyers in Azerbaijan has reached 2,836, Anar Baghirov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Bar Association, said at an oath-taking and award ceremony on the occasion of Lawyers' Day, Report informs.

    He noted that with 60 new lawyers taking the oath today, the overall number has increased to 2,836:

    "Of them, 633 are women and 2,203 are men. In total, 823 candidates participated in the 2025 test exams, and 420 of them were successful," Baghirov said.

    lawyers Anar Baghirov Azerbaijani Bar Association Lawyer's Day
    Azərbaycanda vəkillərin sayı açıqlanıb
    Анар Багиров: В Азербайджане количество адвокатов достигло 2836 человек

