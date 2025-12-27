Number of lawyers in Azerbaijan reaches 2,836, bar chief says

The total number of lawyers in Azerbaijan has reached 2,836, Anar Baghirov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Bar Association, said at an oath-taking and award ceremony on the occasion of Lawyers' Day, Report informs.

He noted that with 60 new lawyers taking the oath today, the overall number has increased to 2,836:

"Of them, 633 are women and 2,203 are men. In total, 823 candidates participated in the 2025 test exams, and 420 of them were successful," Baghirov said.