Azerbaijan's legal profession meets modern challenges, official says
Domestic policy
- 27 December, 2025
- 13:05
Azerbaijan's legal profession today responds to modern challenges, Hasan Baghirov, head of the Legal Services Sector at the Presidential Administration's Department for Law Enforcement, said at an oath-taking and award ceremony on Lawyers' Day, Report informs.
He noted that the legal field in Azerbaijan has made significant progress:
"This sector is developing in Azerbaijan. We can already see qualified personnel in this field, and in recent years, their number has been increasing," Bagirov said.
