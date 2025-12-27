Azerbaijan's legal profession meets modern challenges, official says

Azerbaijan's legal profession today responds to modern challenges, Hasan Baghirov, head of the Legal Services Sector at the Presidential Administration's Department for Law Enforcement, said at an oath-taking and award ceremony on Lawyers' Day, Report informs.

He noted that the legal field in Azerbaijan has made significant progress:

"This sector is developing in Azerbaijan. We can already see qualified personnel in this field, and in recent years, their number has been increasing," Bagirov said.