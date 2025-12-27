Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Azerbaijan's legal profession meets modern challenges, official says

    Domestic policy
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 13:05
    Azerbaijan's legal profession today responds to modern challenges, Hasan Baghirov, head of the Legal Services Sector at the Presidential Administration's Department for Law Enforcement, said at an oath-taking and award ceremony on Lawyers' Day, Report informs.

    He noted that the legal field in Azerbaijan has made significant progress:

    "This sector is developing in Azerbaijan. We can already see qualified personnel in this field, and in recent years, their number has been increasing," Bagirov said.

