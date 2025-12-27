Zelenskyy: Russian forces launched nearly 500 drones, 40 missiles on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have launched almost 500 drones and 40 missiles at Kyiv, Report informs.

"Another Russian strike is ongoing. Since last night, nearly 500 drones, a significant number of Shaheds, and 40 missiles, including Kinzhal, have been used. The main targets of the attacks are Kyiv's energy and civilian infrastructure," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the combined strikes have hit residential buildings.

"In some areas of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are unavailable. Firefighting efforts are ongoing. Repair crews have already started working at some energy facilities, while at others, personnel are in shelters-rescuers and technicians will begin work as soon as air raid alerts end," he added.