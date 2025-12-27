Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Zelenskyy: Russian forces launched nearly 500 drones, 40 missiles on Kyiv

    • 27 December, 2025
    • 13:46
    Zelenskyy: Russian forces launched nearly 500 drones, 40 missiles on Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have launched almost 500 drones and 40 missiles at Kyiv, Report informs.

    "Another Russian strike is ongoing. Since last night, nearly 500 drones, a significant number of Shaheds, and 40 missiles, including Kinzhal, have been used. The main targets of the attacks are Kyiv's energy and civilian infrastructure," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Telegram.

    Zelenskyy emphasized that the combined strikes have hit residential buildings.

    "In some areas of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are unavailable. Firefighting efforts are ongoing. Repair crews have already started working at some energy facilities, while at others, personnel are in shelters-rescuers and technicians will begin work as soon as air raid alerts end," he added.

    Volodimir Zelenski: Rusiya son sutkada Kiyevə 500 dron və 40 raket atıb
    Зеленский: За последние сутки Россия запустила 500 дронов и 40 ракет по Киеву

