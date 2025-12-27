World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Kazakhstan's Astana

An event dedicated to the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis was held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, Report informs.

Organized at the initiative of the Association of Azerbaijanis of Kazakhstan, the ceremony brought together members of the diaspora, youth, and representatives of the public.

Speaking at the event, Bakish Guliyev, head of the Astana branch of the association, stressed that World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day symbolizes the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis living in different countries.

During the meeting, active members of the diaspora and the association's youth wing were awarded certificates of appreciation for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh friendship ties.

The event concluded with a concert program featuring Kazakh and Azerbaijani songs.