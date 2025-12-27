Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Kazakhstan's Astana

    Foreign policy
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 12:11
    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Kazakhstan's Astana

    An event dedicated to the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis was held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, Report informs.

    Organized at the initiative of the Association of Azerbaijanis of Kazakhstan, the ceremony brought together members of the diaspora, youth, and representatives of the public.

    Speaking at the event, Bakish Guliyev, head of the Astana branch of the association, stressed that World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day symbolizes the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis living in different countries.

    During the meeting, active members of the diaspora and the association's youth wing were awarded certificates of appreciation for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh friendship ties.

    The event concluded with a concert program featuring Kazakh and Azerbaijani songs.

    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis Astana Association of Azerbaijanis of Kazakhstan
    Photo
    Astanada Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günü qeyd edilib
    Photo
    В Астане отметили День солидарности азербайджанцев мира

    Latest News

    12:32
    Photo

    Türkiye sends bodies of generals killed in jet crash to Libya

    Region
    12:25

    Number of lawyers in Azerbaijan reaches 2,836, bar chief says

    Domestic policy
    12:11
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Kazakhstan's Astana

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Prosecutor general highlightes progress in Azerbaijan's legal profession

    Other
    11:53
    Video

    Leyla Aliyeva talks to Euronews about IDEA's enviromental protection efforts

    Ecology
    11:27

    AzerGold discloses revenue from sales in 2025

    Industry
    11:14

    Top five richest drivers in F1 history revealed

    Formula 1
    11:07

    Five injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv, mayor says

    Other countries
    10:52
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend awarding ceremony of Children's Art Contest

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed