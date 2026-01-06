Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Finance
    06 January, 2026
    • 10:40
    Hong Kong's key Hang Seng Index rose 1.78% (up 468.51 points) by the midday break to 26,815.75, the highest since November 13, 2025, Report informs via TASS.

    Other indices also rose. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which measures the overall performance of mainland Chinese securities listed in Hong Kong, rose 147.71 points (up 1.61%) to 9,296.18.

    The Hang Seng Tech Index, which measures the stock prices of 30 major technology companies, saw the biggest gain in percentage terms. It rose 2.21% (up 126.61 points) to 5,868.24.

    According to stockbrokers, one of the drivers of growth was Chinese gold producer Zijin Mining Group, whose shares jumped 5% to HK$38.46, as demand for the precious metal as a safe haven asset surged following the US attack on Venezuela.

    Furthermore, Chinese technology stocks are generating strong investor interest, as China's significant investments in new technologies continue to shape their future competitiveness.

    Hong Kong index trading
    Ключевой индекс Гонконгской биржи вырос до самого высокого уровня за семь недель

