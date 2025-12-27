Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    At least 7 killed in Vietnam after bus overturns

    Other countries
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 13:51
    At least 7 killed in Vietnam after bus overturns

    At least seven people ‍died on Saturday when a ​bus carrying 19 passengers ‌overturned on ​a mountainous road in Vietnam's northern province of Yen Bai, State-run media said, Report informs via CNA.

    The 29-seat bus carrying a charity group was ​travelling downhill when it ⁠flipped and was crushed, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

    Rescue teams pulled 10 survivors from ‍the wreckage, while others remained trapped as of 10.30 am local time as heavy equipment was deployed to cut through ​the vehicle, Hoang ‌Anh Tuan, chairman of Phinh Ho commune, told VNA.

    Tuan said ​the crash was likely caused by brake ⁠failure.

    Calls to authorities ‌of Yen Bai province and Phinh ​Ho commune went unanswered.

    Police, military units, local officials and residents ‍were mobilised for rescue efforts, while authorities ⁠said an investigation into the cause ​of the accident ‌was ongoing, according to ‍VNA.

    Vietnam bus crash
    Vyetnamda avtobus qəzaya uğrayıb, azı 7 nəfər ölüb
    Во Вьетнаме в результате ДТП погибли по меньшей мере семь человек

    Latest News

    15:20
    Photo

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, New Year celebrations for children held in Mingachevir

    Social security
    15:12

    Georgia imports $99M worth of oil from Azerbaijan in January–November

    Energy
    15:00
    Photo

    Holiday event held at Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    14:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan resettles 10 families in Vangli village of Aghdara district

    Domestic policy
    14:19

    Spanish family missing after tourist boat sinks in Indonesia

    Other countries
    14:04

    Georgia buys $202.3M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in January–November

    Energy
    13:51

    At least 7 killed in Vietnam after bus overturns

    Other countries
    13:46

    Zelenskyy: Russian forces launched nearly 500 drones, 40 missiles on Kyiv

    Other countries
    13:30
    Photo

    Oath-taking and awards ceremony held for new lawyers in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed