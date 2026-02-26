Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Türkiye, Georgia key destinations for Azerbaijan's foreign investment

    Business
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 14:31
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Türkiye, Georgia key destinations for Azerbaijan's foreign investment

    Türkiye and Georgia hold leading positions in Azerbaijan's foreign investment structure, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish Business Forum in the Kakheti region, Report informs.

    He noted that following Azerbaijan's entry into the Turkish electricity market and the acquisition of an 870 MW power plant, mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has approached $21 billion. Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia exceed $3.1 billion, with SOCAR playing a leading role.

    The minister emphasized that trilateral energy cooperation has become one of the pillars of regional development.

    "Today, we contribute to the energy security of Georgia, Türkiye, and 14 other countries, primarily located in the west. Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 16 countries, 10 of which are EU members, and ranks first in the world in terms of pipeline supply geography," Jabbarov noted.

    According to the minister, the jointly implemented Southern Gas Corridor project has moved beyond infrastructure and become one of the key pillars of European energy security: "The Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye route has already become an integral part of European energy infrastructure. Yesterday and today, I was pleased to learn about the Georgian government's far-sighted and ambitious plans to modernize energy production infrastructure. If invited, we are always ready to consider investment opportunities and continue our role as a natural part of Georgia's economic ecosystem. I believe this serves the interests of both nations."

    Jabbarov also noted the importance of transport projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the development of the Middle Corridor. According to the minister, deepening regional connectivity, the implementation of the Kars-Nakhchivan project, and expanding cooperation in energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure open up new opportunities for economic growth in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Turkiye Georgia
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Xaricə investisiya qoyuluşumuzda Türkiyə və Gürcüstan əsas istiqamətlərdəndir"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Турция и Грузия - ключевые направления зарубежных инвестиций Азербайджана

    Latest News

    15:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss prospects for broad cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:54

    Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    14:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry leadership honors memory of Khojaly victims

    Business
    14:39

    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Minsk

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Yuriy Husyev: 'We commemorate innocent victims of Khojaly with deep sorrow'

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Türkiye, Georgia key destinations for Azerbaijan's foreign investment

    Business
    14:20

    Embassy of Belgium: We join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Minister: Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye co-op is model of strategic partnership

    Business
    All News Feed