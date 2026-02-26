Türkiye and Georgia hold leading positions in Azerbaijan's foreign investment structure, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish Business Forum in the Kakheti region, Report informs.

He noted that following Azerbaijan's entry into the Turkish electricity market and the acquisition of an 870 MW power plant, mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has approached $21 billion. Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia exceed $3.1 billion, with SOCAR playing a leading role.

The minister emphasized that trilateral energy cooperation has become one of the pillars of regional development.

"Today, we contribute to the energy security of Georgia, Türkiye, and 14 other countries, primarily located in the west. Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 16 countries, 10 of which are EU members, and ranks first in the world in terms of pipeline supply geography," Jabbarov noted.

According to the minister, the jointly implemented Southern Gas Corridor project has moved beyond infrastructure and become one of the key pillars of European energy security: "The Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye route has already become an integral part of European energy infrastructure. Yesterday and today, I was pleased to learn about the Georgian government's far-sighted and ambitious plans to modernize energy production infrastructure. If invited, we are always ready to consider investment opportunities and continue our role as a natural part of Georgia's economic ecosystem. I believe this serves the interests of both nations."

Jabbarov also noted the importance of transport projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the development of the Middle Corridor. According to the minister, deepening regional connectivity, the implementation of the Kars-Nakhchivan project, and expanding cooperation in energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure open up new opportunities for economic growth in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.